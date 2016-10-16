|
|
|
Sonntag, 16.10.2016
03:15 bis 04:55
Musik
Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke op. 73 / Johannes Brahms: Cellosonate Nr. 1 e-Moll op. 38 / Claude Debussy: Cellosonate d-Moll / Dmitri Schostakowitsch: Cellosonate d-Moll op. 40.
D 2012
|
|
|
|
Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke op. 73 - Johannes Brahms: Cellosonate Nr. 1 e-Moll op. 38 - Claude Debussy: Cellosonate d-Moll - Dmitri Schostakowitsch: Cellosonate d-Moll op. 40. Die erste musikalische Begegnung von Hélène Grimaud und Sol Gabetta beim Menuhin Festival Gstaad löste 2011 beim Publikum Begeisterungsstürme aus. Ein Jahr später gaben die französische Pianistin und die argentinische Cellistin in der Berliner Philharmonie eine Kostprobe ihres magischen Zusammenspiels.
|
|
|
Gäste: Gäste: Sol Gabetta (Cello), Hélène Grimaud (Klavier)
Originaltitel: Sol Gabetta & Hélène Grimaud in Concert
Musik: Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms, Claude Debussy, Dimitri Schostakowitsch
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 393 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:15 bis 05:00
Seit 198 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport
01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 123 Min.
The Unborn
Horrorfilm
ZDF
02:25 bis 03:45
Seit 68 Min.
|