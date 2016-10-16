 
 
Loading
Sonntag, 16. Oktober 2016
03:33 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
Classica
Sonntag, 16.10.2016
03:15 bis 04:55
Musik

Sol Gabetta & Hélène Grimaud in Concert

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke op. 73 / Johannes Brahms: Cellosonate Nr. 1 e-Moll op. 38 / Claude Debussy: Cellosonate d-Moll / Dmitri Schostakowitsch: Cellosonate d-Moll op. 40.
D 2012
Stereo
16:9
Merken
 
Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke op. 73 - Johannes Brahms: Cellosonate Nr. 1 e-Moll op. 38 - Claude Debussy: Cellosonate d-Moll - Dmitri Schostakowitsch: Cellosonate d-Moll op. 40. Die erste musikalische Begegnung von Hélène Grimaud und Sol Gabetta beim Menuhin Festival Gstaad löste 2011 beim Publikum Begeisterungsstürme aus. Ein Jahr später gaben die französische Pianistin und die argentinische Cellistin in der Berliner Philharmonie eine Kostprobe ihres magischen Zusammenspiels.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Gäste: Gäste: Sol Gabetta (Cello), Hélène Grimaud (Klavier)
Originaltitel: Sol Gabetta & Hélène Grimaud in Concert
Musik: Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms, Claude Debussy, Dimitri Schostakowitsch

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 393 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL 00:15 bis 05:00
Seit 198 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport 01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 123 Min.
The Unborn
Horrorfilm
ZDF 02:25 bis 03:45
Seit 68 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.112