Classica 03:15 bis 04:55 Musik Sol Gabetta & Hélène Grimaud in Concert Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke op. 73 / Johannes Brahms: Cellosonate Nr. 1 e-Moll op. 38 / Claude Debussy: Cellosonate d-Moll / Dmitri Schostakowitsch: Cellosonate d-Moll op. 40. D 2012 Stereo 16:9 Merken Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke op. 73 - Johannes Brahms: Cellosonate Nr. 1 e-Moll op. 38 - Claude Debussy: Cellosonate d-Moll - Dmitri Schostakowitsch: Cellosonate d-Moll op. 40. Die erste musikalische Begegnung von Hélène Grimaud und Sol Gabetta beim Menuhin Festival Gstaad löste 2011 beim Publikum Begeisterungsstürme aus. Ein Jahr später gaben die französische Pianistin und die argentinische Cellistin in der Berliner Philharmonie eine Kostprobe ihres magischen Zusammenspiels. In Google-Kalender eintragen Gäste: Gäste: Sol Gabetta (Cello), Hélène Grimaud (Klavier) Originaltitel: Sol Gabetta & Hélène Grimaud in Concert Musik: Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms, Claude Debussy, Dimitri Schostakowitsch

