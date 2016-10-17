DW (Europe) 11:15 bis 12:00 Dokumentation 91%: A Film About Guns in America D Merken Weapons are a fact of life in America: firearms kill almost 90 people every day. You can even buy weapons in the supermarket, and even civilians can buy assault rifles. The gun lobby and its opponents have been arguing for years about whether stricter gun ownership laws are needed. Anti-gun campaigners are sure: Stricter laws save lives. But is the solution really that simple? Anyone who wants a firearm can buy one in the United States with almost no problem. America's 325 million inhabitants possess an estimated 347 million firearms. They represent one of the greatest risks to health and life. A survey carried out in 2013 showed that 91 percent of Americans are in favor of extensive background checks for anyone wanting to buy weapons, and supporters of checks believe that they could save thousands of lives. But few Americans actually question the constitutional amendment guaranteeing every citizen the right to carry a weapon. Our film talks to victims and their relatives and hears about the human tragedies caused by the widespread possession of guns as well as the hopeless fight against the powerful gun lobby by its opponents. More stringent laws constantly fail to make the statute books. Is there any solution that could put an end to the unnecessary deaths? In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Amerika am Abzug - Können verschärfte Waffengesetze Leben retten?