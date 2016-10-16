 
 
Sonntag, 16. Oktober 2016
21:39 Uhr
Sonntag, 16.10.2016
21:15 bis 22:00
Dokumentation

Forever and a Day - The Scorpions Film

D 2014
100 million records sold, 5,000 concerts in over 80 countries and countless hits the Scorpions from Hanover are one of the most successful rock bands in music history. In 2010, they announced they were calling it a day one final three-year tour and then stop. But things happened differently after all! ""Forever and a Day"" tells the story of a band that can't stop living the dream. Director Katja von Garnier accompanied the five musicians on their tour around the world: Bangkok, Beirut, Berlin, Budapest, Moscow, Paris and Los Angeles are the most important stages in the film, which also charts the history of the band. Archive footage recreates defining moments from five decades ago. Singer Klaus Meine and guitarists Rudolf Schenker and Matthias Jabs remember the highs and lows of their careers. And companions, admirers and friends talk about the ""Scorpions"" phenomenon.
Originaltitel: Forever and a Day

