DW (Europe) 13:30 bis 14:00 Dokumentation A Man, a Dog and a Pickup Truck In Search of America D Merken The actor August Zirner travels across the United States with his dog Betsy. In the footsteps of Nobel Laureate John Steinbeck, he goes in search of the soul of America. As an American who has lived in Europe for 40 years, he is a stranger in his own country. Zirner meets the widest variety of people and asks them all the same question: What is America today? This time, August and Betsy go to Washington, D.C. The capital is the heart of American power. Does America interfere too much in the affairs of the rest of the world? Is it unreasonable in its attempts to impose its values on other countries? John Steinbeck was already posing these questions in his book ""Travels with Charley," but today they are more relevant than ever. August's old schoolmate Andrew lives here. He's a police officer, and the fact that he has shot a man dead prompts Zirner to ask another question: Why do Americans want to arm themselves? Is it because of their history as settlers and conquerors? Who steers public opinion thoughts and the law? Lobbyists, politicians or maybe the voters after all? An arms dealer tries to explain. With these thoughts, August and Betsy continue their journey through the huge country. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Ein Mann, ein Hund, ein Pickup