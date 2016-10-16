DW (Europe) 05:15 bis 06:00 Dokumentation The German Saga Who We Are D Merken Do ""German virtues"" such as punctuality, order and diligence shape the image of the Germans or has it more to do with things such as supper or the Kehrwoche? Why did respondents from 25 nations name Germany ""the most popular country in the world"" in a 2013 poll? And in spite of that, why are Germans frequently caricatured as aggressors with Hitler mustaches? When he asks about the way Germans see themselves and others, historian Christopher Clark comes across many amusing and sometimes contradictory results, but also stereotypes with historical roots. For example, the oft-cited ""German Angst"" is often ridiculed abroad as mere gloominess. But psychologists see its causes in the armed conflicts that have shaped our history from the Thirty Years' until the Second World War. Ever since the 2006 World Cup, international view of the ""unpredictable Germans"" has softened considerably. The Germans showed themselves to be open and in a party mood. Today's Germans just want to live in harmony with their neighbors, not be over or under other nations,"" Clark's concludes. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Deutschland-Saga