Dokumentation Today's Deadly Droughts - High-tech low-tech Solutions D 2016 Combating desertification and the threat of famine is one of the great challenges of our time. About 40 percent of the world's land surface are drylands. Scientists estimate that heat extremes in many regions of the world will continue to increase due to climate change. The UN estimates that by 2020 in Africa alone up to 220 million more people will be suffering from water scarcity than today, leading to famines and floods of refugees. Worldwide, more than 1.5 billion people are at risk of water scarcity. Our film shows what researchers, companies and nonprofit organizations are doing to use scarce water resources effectively and ensure people have enough food. In California, they are using high-tech to fight against the worst drought for centuries. In southern Spain, Europe's largest vegetable growing area, technology is helping to conserve dwindling freshwater resources. This is in contrast with poor countries like Burkina Faso. They are the most affected by climate change but don't have the money or infrastructure to take advantage of modern technology. They are mainly fighting for survival with hoes and brawn. Originaltitel: Mit Hightech und Hacke gegen die Dürre