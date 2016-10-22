DW (Europe) 04:30 bis 05:00 Dokumentation A Man, a Dog and a Pickup Truck In Search of America D Merken The actor August Zirner travels across the United States with his dog Betsy. In the footsteps of Nobel Laureate John Steinbeck, he goes in search of the soul of America. As an American who has lived in Europe for 40 years, he is a stranger in his own country. Zirner meets the widest variety of people and asks them all the same question: What is America today? The third part of our series takes us to the Deep South. In 1960, John Steinbeck was stunned by the racism of his countrymen. That might have been a long time ago, but has everything really changed for the better? America might have elected its first black president but, in Atlanta, August Zirner finds that a lot has only changed on the surface, although he also meets optimists and activists who look hopefully to the future. Atlanta is at its best when August takes the stage in a former speakeasy and reads a passage from ""Travels with Charley"" before young literature enthusiasts. They believe that America constantly reinvents itself and that commitment can bring about change. In the countryside, August discovers fantastic landscapes, nostalgia and visionaries. Full of optimism, he and Betsy travel on... In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Ein Mann, ein Hund, ein Pickup

