Montag, 24. Oktober 2016
01:11 Uhr
Guten Abend!
TV5
Sonntag, 23.10.2016
23:56 bis 01:26
Sonstiges

Chez nous c'est trois

F, B 2013
Jeanne Millet, réalisatrice, est invitée dans sa région natale pour y présenter l'un de ses premiers films. Déprimée, en panne d'inspiration, elle finit par accepter, sans grande conviction. Jeanne ne regrettera pourtant pas ce voyage, riche en émotions. Un véritable retour aux sources...
Schauspieler:
Noémie Lvovsky (Jeanne Millet)
Marie Kremer (Aurelie)
Stéphane De Groodt (Gabriel)
Julien Baumgartner (Guillaume)
Jonathan Manzambi (Souleyman)
Olivier Saladin (Eric Miremont)
Nanou Garcia (Alexandra)
Originaltitel: Chez nous c'est trois !
Regie: Claude Duty
Drehbuch: Claude Duty, Christian Clères
Musik: Valmont

