Dienstag, 25.10.2016
05:10 bis 05:40
Motorsport
Lake County Fair Stadium Motocross
USA 2010
Heute geht es bei High Octane zum Lake County Fair. Dort treten Fahrer der World Snowmobile Association und Motorcross-Profis beim Lake County Fair StadiumCross an. Anschließend machen wir uns auf zum Washougal Motorcross Park, wo Legenden des Snowcross erstmals zum "Where the Snow Meets the Dirt"-Event antreten. Außerdem treffen wir Mike Metzger, "Mad" Mike Jones und Travor James, die der "The Truth"-Kampagne zu neuen Höhen verhelfen wollen.
Originaltitel: High Octane
