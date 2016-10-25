DW (Europe) 11:15 bis 12:00 Dokumentation Print Under Pressure D 2015 Merken The giant companies Amazon and Apple have created monopolies in the book market that have rapidly turned the cultural world on its head. With their e-books, they can even monitor users' reading behavior in real time. But ""analog'"" resistance is stirring. Will the book survive? And if so, in what format? What's the future of the book now that everything's different, especially since online retailers like Amazon have got into the market, demanding special conditions from publishers and encouraging authors to self-publish on their own online platform at the expense of publishing houses and local bookshops in particular. Is the traditional bookselling business model an anachronism without a future particularly since texts are becoming more and more popular as e-books, regardless of whether they're textbooks, novels or essays, making booksellers and publishers basically superfluous. But the book in its traditional form is a democratic instrument. Once it's been published, it cannot be manipulated and its reader cannot be monitored by a downloading platform by the NSA, for example. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Buch unter Druck