Mittwoch, 26. Oktober 2016
17:44 Uhr
Guten Tag!
DW (Europe)
Mittwoch, 26.10.2016
17:15 bis 18:00
Dokumentation

Siberia's Rolling Clinic

D 2015
Lonely, cold, inaccessible - Siberian villages are isolated and medical provision is poor. The next x-ray machine is 500 kilometers away. That's why the Russian government owns five hospital trains to ensure basic medical care in the wilds of Siberia. The trains are well equipped with everything from surgery rooms to modern laboratories. ""Saint Luke"" is the name of the train we joined for two weeks to travel through a world where winter lasts nine months. It's even got a church carriage. On the way, we meet people who live simply and work hard and accompany doctors who go way beyond the call of duty to help as many people as possible.
Originaltitel: Mit dem Medizinzug durch Sibirien

