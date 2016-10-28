 
 
Freitag, 28. Oktober 2016
04:03 Uhr
Guten Abend!
puls 4
Freitag, 28.10.2016
03:50 bis 04:30
Krimiserie

CSI: Miami

Der fünfte Koffer
USA 2005
16:9
HDTV
Schauspieler:
David Caruso (Lieutenant Horatio Caine)
Emily Procter (Calleigh Duquesne)
Adam Rodriguez (Eric Delko)
Khandi Alexander (Dr. Alexx Woods)
Sofia Milos (Detective Yelina Salas)
Jonathan Togo (Ryan Wolfe)
Rex Linn (Detective Frank Tripp)
Originaltitel: CSI: Miami
Regie: Greg Yaitanes
Drehbuch: Michael Ostrowski, John Haynes
Kamera: Eagle Egilsson
Musik: Kevin Kiner, Jeff Cardoni
Altersempfehlung: ab 12

