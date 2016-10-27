TV5 21:02 bis 22:25 Sonstiges Amour sur place ou à emporter F 2014 Merken Deux trentenaires que tout oppose, Amelle et Noom. Elle, sérieuse, dynamique, est manager dans un café. Lui, dilettante, vif et malin, est apprenti humoriste. Lors d'un entretien d'embauche, Amelle juge le jeune homme peu sérieux mais son supérieur hiérarchique l'oblige à l'engager. Contre toute attente, tous deux se rapprochent... In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Amelle Chahbi (Amelle) Noom Diawara (Noom) Pablo Pauly (Julien) Aude Pépin (Barbara) Sébastien Castro (Jeff) Nader Boussandel (Sami le tombeur) Marie-Julie Baup (Blair Witch) Originaltitel: Amour sur place ou à emporter Regie: Amelle Chahbi Drehbuch: Amelle Chahbi, Noom Diawara, Matt Alexander, Alexandre Coquelle, Matthieu Le Naour Musik: Thomas Roussel, D.J. Maze