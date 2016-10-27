|
|
|
Donnerstag, 27.10.2016
21:02 bis 22:25
Sonstiges
F 2014
|
|
|
|
Deux trentenaires que tout oppose, Amelle et Noom. Elle, sérieuse, dynamique, est manager dans un café. Lui, dilettante, vif et malin, est apprenti humoriste. Lors d'un entretien d'embauche, Amelle juge le jeune homme peu sérieux mais son supérieur hiérarchique l'oblige à l'engager. Contre toute attente, tous deux se rapprochent...
|
|
Schauspieler:
Amelle Chahbi (Amelle)
Noom Diawara (Noom)
Pablo Pauly (Julien)
Aude Pépin (Barbara)
Sébastien Castro (Jeff)
Nader Boussandel (Sami le tombeur)
Marie-Julie Baup (Blair Witch)
|
Originaltitel: Amour sur place ou à emporter
Regie: Amelle Chahbi
Drehbuch: Amelle Chahbi, Noom Diawara, Matt Alexander, Alexandre Coquelle, Matthieu Le Naour
Musik: Thomas Roussel, D.J. Maze
|
Radsport
Radsport
Eurosport
19:15 bis 23:40
Seit 162 Min.
Iron Man 2
SciFi-Film
VOX
20:15 bis 22:45
Seit 102 Min.
|