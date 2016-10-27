 
 
Donnerstag, 27. Oktober 2016
21:57 Uhr
Guten Abend!
TV5
Donnerstag, 27.10.2016
21:02 bis 22:25
Sonstiges

Amour sur place ou à emporter

F 2014
Deux trentenaires que tout oppose, Amelle et Noom. Elle, sérieuse, dynamique, est manager dans un café. Lui, dilettante, vif et malin, est apprenti humoriste. Lors d'un entretien d'embauche, Amelle juge le jeune homme peu sérieux mais son supérieur hiérarchique l'oblige à l'engager. Contre toute attente, tous deux se rapprochent...
Schauspieler:
Amelle Chahbi (Amelle)
Noom Diawara (Noom)
Pablo Pauly (Julien)
Aude Pépin (Barbara)
Sébastien Castro (Jeff)
Nader Boussandel (Sami le tombeur)
Marie-Julie Baup (Blair Witch)
Originaltitel: Amour sur place ou à emporter
Regie: Amelle Chahbi
Drehbuch: Amelle Chahbi, Noom Diawara, Matt Alexander, Alexandre Coquelle, Matthieu Le Naour
Musik: Thomas Roussel, D.J. Maze

