Donnerstag, 27.10.2016
22:50 bis 23:45
Serien
Vergurkt noch mal!
USA 2006
Eine Prise Dill: Als ein Zug entgleist, wabern Gurkendüfte durch Stars Hollow. Doch das ist nicht die einzige saure Situation: Lorelai und Christopher streiten, weil seine Ex plötzlich Muttergefühle entwickelt.
Schauspieler:
Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore)
Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore)
Scott Gordon-Patterson (Luke Danes)
Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore)
Edward Herrmann (Richard Gilmore)
Melissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James)
Keiko Agena (Lane Kim)
Originaltitel: Gilmore Girls
Regie: Michael Schultz
Drehbuch: Amy Sherman-Palladino, Gina Fattore
Kamera: John C. Flinn III
Musik: Sam Phillips
