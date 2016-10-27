Disney Channel 22:50 bis 23:45 Serien Gilmore Girls Vergurkt noch mal! USA 2006 Stereo 16:9 HDTV Merken Eine Prise Dill: Als ein Zug entgleist, wabern Gurkendüfte durch Stars Hollow. Doch das ist nicht die einzige saure Situation: Lorelai und Christopher streiten, weil seine Ex plötzlich Muttergefühle entwickelt. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore) Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore) Scott Gordon-Patterson (Luke Danes) Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore) Edward Herrmann (Richard Gilmore) Melissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James) Keiko Agena (Lane Kim) Originaltitel: Gilmore Girls Regie: Michael Schultz Drehbuch: Amy Sherman-Palladino, Gina Fattore Kamera: John C. Flinn III Musik: Sam Phillips

