Donnerstag, 27. Oktober 2016
21:59 Uhr
Guten Abend!
DW (Europe)
Donnerstag, 27.10.2016
21:15 bis 22:00
DW Debate at the World Economic Forum on Sports and Culture in Tokyo, Japan Active by Design: Living

"Dimensions to be addressed: Improving participation in health-enhancing physical and social activity is an urgent public health issue around the world. How can we design for behaviors and policies that will foster healthy cities and citizens for the future?"
Gäste: Gäste: Amrita Cheema

