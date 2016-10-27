|
|
|
Donnerstag, 27.10.2016
21:15 bis 22:00
Sonstiges
"Dimensions to be addressed: Improving participation in health-enhancing physical and social activity is an urgent public health issue around the world. How can we design for behaviors and policies that will foster healthy cities and citizens for the future?"
|
|
|
|
"Dimensions to be addressed: Improving participation in health-enhancing physical and social activity is an urgent public health issue around the world. How can we design for behaviors and policies that will foster healthy cities and citizens for the future?"
|
|
|
Gäste: Gäste: Amrita Cheema
|
Radsport
Radsport
Eurosport
19:15 bis 23:40
Seit 164 Min.
Iron Man 2
SciFi-Film
VOX
20:15 bis 22:45
Seit 104 Min.
|