 
 
Loading
Donnerstag, 27. Oktober 2016
11:52 Uhr
Guten Tag!
| Jetzt anmelden
DW (Europe)
Donnerstag, 27.10.2016
11:15 bis 12:00
Dokumentation

#MyEscape

D
Merken
 
Hundreds of thousands of people flee to Germany. The numbers are steadily rising and the stories of escape are dramatic, unique and shocking stories which are now being filmed and shared throughout social networks. And not by filmmakers or new teams but by the refugees themselves. For most, a mobile phone is essential for organizing a way out. But it's also a way of carrying memories of those left behind and recording the stages of their escape. Countless videos are circulating on social media which document the refugees' journey to Germany. /MyEscape looks in detail at several of these stories. The clips tell tales of the refugees' homes, their departure, the different legs of their journey, their arrival in Germany and, finally, their first impressions in the new country. The refugees narrate their footage with detailed interviews, giving a moving and close-up impression of the people, the homes they had to leave and the journey they still face in their search for security.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Originaltitel: #MyEscape (1)

Jetzt im TV

Dauerwerbesendung
Nachrichten
Tele 5 08:00 bis 14:12
Seit 232 Min.
4 Hochzeiten und eine Traumreise
Dokusoap
VOX 10:55 bis 12:00
Seit 57 Min.
Die Trovatos - Detektive decken auf
Dokusoap
RTL 11:00 bis 12:00
Seit 52 Min.
Richterin Barbara Salesch
Show
Sat.1 11:00 bis 12:00
Seit 52 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.116