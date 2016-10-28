|
|
|
Freitag, 28.10.2016
11:45 bis 12:35
Actionserie
Vogelgrippe
AUS 2008
|
|
|
|
Bei einem Einsatz mit dem arroganten Campell Fulton von der Marine Protection Behörde entert die Crew der Hammersley ein ausländisches Fischerboot. Ein kranker Fischer steckt unter Deck in einer Dekompressionskammer.
|
|
Schauspieler:
Ian Stenlake (Lieutenant Commander Mike Flynn)
Lisa McCune (Lieutenant Kate McGregor)
John Batchelor (Chief Petty Officer Andy 'Charge' Thorpe)
Jay Bunyan (Able Seaman Billy 'Spider' Webb)
Saskia Burmeister (Lieutenant Nikki Caetano)
Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (Petty Officer Pete 'Buffer' Tomashevski)
David Lyons (Leading Seaman Josh 'ET' Holiday)
|
Originaltitel: Sea Patrol
Regie: Ian Barry
Drehbuch: Matt Ford
Musik: Anthony Ammar, Adam Gock, Les Gock, Dinesh Wicks
Altersempfehlung: ab 12
|
Fußball
Fußball
Eurosport
11:00 bis 12:30
Seit 65 Min.
Stöckl.
Talkshow
3sat
11:30 bis 12:30
Seit 35 Min.
|