AXN 11:45 bis 12:35 Actionserie Sea Patrol Vogelgrippe AUS 2008 16:9 Merken Bei einem Einsatz mit dem arroganten Campell Fulton von der Marine Protection Behörde entert die Crew der Hammersley ein ausländisches Fischerboot. Ein kranker Fischer steckt unter Deck in einer Dekompressionskammer. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Ian Stenlake (Lieutenant Commander Mike Flynn) Lisa McCune (Lieutenant Kate McGregor) John Batchelor (Chief Petty Officer Andy 'Charge' Thorpe) Jay Bunyan (Able Seaman Billy 'Spider' Webb) Saskia Burmeister (Lieutenant Nikki Caetano) Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (Petty Officer Pete 'Buffer' Tomashevski) David Lyons (Leading Seaman Josh 'ET' Holiday) Originaltitel: Sea Patrol Regie: Ian Barry Drehbuch: Matt Ford Musik: Anthony Ammar, Adam Gock, Les Gock, Dinesh Wicks Altersempfehlung: ab 12