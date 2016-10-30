|
Sonntag, 30.10.2016
03:15 bis 03:30
Old Bamberg, Germany
When Henry II made Bamberg a diocese in 1007, he was aiming to create a center of power on the eastern borders of his kingdom that would be unshakably loyal to him as king and later Holy Roman Emperor. That's why he built his Christian city on seven hills just like Rome or holy Jerusalem. Our film takes us through Bamberg winding streets. We visit its cathedral the famous Bamberger Reiter and stroll through the old town with its baroque facades to Little Venice, the scenic banks of the Regnitz river.
Originaltitel: Schätze der Welt - Erbe der Menschheit
