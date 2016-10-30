DW (Europe) 03:15 bis 03:30 Dokumentation Treasures of the World - Heritage of Mankind Old Bamberg, Germany D Merken When Henry II made Bamberg a diocese in 1007, he was aiming to create a center of power on the eastern borders of his kingdom that would be unshakably loyal to him as king and later Holy Roman Emperor. That's why he built his Christian city on seven hills just like Rome or holy Jerusalem. Our film takes us through Bamberg winding streets. We visit its cathedral the famous Bamberger Reiter and stroll through the old town with its baroque facades to Little Venice, the scenic banks of the Regnitz river. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Schätze der Welt - Erbe der Menschheit

Jetzt im TV Sendepause

Sonstiges

KI.KA 21:00 bis 07:00

Seit 385 Min. Infomercials

Nachrichten

Super RTL 00:15 bis 06:00

Seit 190 Min. eSports Live

Sport

Sport1 00:30 bis 04:00

Seit 175 Min. Sendepause

Sonstiges

Eurosport 01:30 bis 08:00

Seit 115 Min.