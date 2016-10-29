DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Through Bolivia by Train D 2014 Merken A trip through Bolivia is breathtaking - literally and figuratively. There are the breathtaking pictures of landscapes that could not be more beautiful. And it's literally breathtaking because a large percentage of the country is more than 4,000 meters above sea level, an altitude reached by just a few mountain peaks in Europe. It takes a little bit of time to discover Bolivia - and the railway is a great way to reach its most beautiful parts. We take the train from Quijarro on the border with Brazil through the rainforests and savannah to Bolivia's supply center, Santa Cruz. We look for evidence of the Catholic mission in San José and the ancient but surviving traditions of the Inca in the Samaipatha World Heritage Site and on the Isla del Sol on Lake Titicaca. The celebrations for Todos Santos, All Saints, in Pulacayo are colorful and joyous. This place is also home to the world's second-largest silver mine, above Uyuni. The spirit of the American train robbers Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid comes to life here, along one of South America's most beautiful stretches of railway, between Tupiza and Villazon. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Mit dem Zug durch Bolivien