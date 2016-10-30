Disney Channel 21:00 bis 21:55 Serien Gilmore Girls Stadt der Liebe USA 2006 Stereo 16:9 HDTV Merken In Stars Hollow fragt sich Rory, was aus ihr werden soll. In Paris plant Christopher seine und Lorelais Zukunft. Und die panische Lane erfährt, was die Zukunft ihr bringt: Sie erwartet Zwillinge. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore) Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore) Scott Gordon-Patterson (Luke Danes) Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore) Edward Herrmann (Richard Gilmore) Melissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James) Keiko Agena (Lane Kim) Originaltitel: Gilmore Girls Regie: Lee Shallat Chemel Drehbuch: David Babcock Kamera: John C. Flinn III Musik: Sam Phillips