Sonntag, 30. Oktober 2016
21:34 Uhr
Guten Abend!
Disney Channel
Sonntag, 30.10.2016
21:00 bis 21:55
Stadt der Liebe
USA 2006
In Stars Hollow fragt sich Rory, was aus ihr werden soll. In Paris plant Christopher seine und Lorelais Zukunft. Und die panische Lane erfährt, was die Zukunft ihr bringt: Sie erwartet Zwillinge.
Schauspieler:
Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore)
Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore)
Scott Gordon-Patterson (Luke Danes)
Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore)
Edward Herrmann (Richard Gilmore)
Melissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James)
Keiko Agena (Lane Kim)
Originaltitel: Gilmore Girls
Regie: Lee Shallat Chemel
Drehbuch: David Babcock
Kamera: John C. Flinn III
Musik: Sam Phillips

