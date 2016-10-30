 
 
Sonntag, 30. Oktober 2016
05:27 Uhr
Guten Morgen!
hr2
Sonntag, 30.10.2016
05:03 bis 06:00
Sonstiges

ARD-Nachtkonzert (IV)
<bk>Niels Wilhelm Gade: "In the Highlands" op. 7 (Danish National Radio Symphony Orchestra, Leitung: Christopher Hogwood)<ek><bk>Claude Debussy: "Golliwog's Cakewalk" (Lorin Maazel, Violine; Barton Weber, Klavier)<ek><bk>William Alwyn: Sieben Irische Melodien (Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Leitung: David Lloyd-Jones)<ek><bk>Gerald Finzi: Fünf Bagatellen op. 23 (Kölner Kammersolisten)<ek><bk>Charles-Valentin Alkan: Concerto da camera cis-Moll op. 10 Nr. 2 (Marc-André Hamelin, Klavier; BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Leitung: Martyn Brabbins)<ek><bk>Antonio Salieri: "Don Chisciotte alle nozze di Gamace", Ouvertüre (Slowakisches Radio-Sinfonieorchester Bratislava, Leitung: Michael Dittrich)<ek>.
