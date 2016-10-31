|
Montag, 31.10.2016
22:30 bis 22:55
Fecks, Lies and Videotape
GB 2015
When Fidelma, Dessie and Baby Rose move in, the Moone family bring Grandad to visit - hoping he might offer them his empty house after they make their own house look as awful as possible.
Schauspieler:
Chris O'Dowd (Sean Murphy)
David Rawle (Martin Moone)
Peter McDonald (Liam Moone)
Sean O'Dowd (Blind Goat Man)
Aoife Duffin (Trisha Moone)
Sarah White (Sinead Moone)
Deirdre O'Kane (Debra Moone)
Originaltitel: Moone Boy
Regie: Chris O'Dowd
Drehbuch: Chris O'Dowd, Nick Vincent Murphy
Musik: Rónán Johnston
Sendepause
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 262 Min.
Schande
Drama
Das Erste
00:05 bis 01:58
Seit 77 Min.
