Montag, 31. Oktober 2016
01:22 Uhr
BBC Entertainment
Montag, 31.10.2016
22:30 bis 22:55
Moone Boy

Fecks, Lies and Videotape
GB 2015
When Fidelma, Dessie and Baby Rose move in, the Moone family bring Grandad to visit - hoping he might offer them his empty house after they make their own house look as awful as possible.
Schauspieler:
Chris O'Dowd (Sean Murphy)
David Rawle (Martin Moone)
Peter McDonald (Liam Moone)
Sean O'Dowd (Blind Goat Man)
Aoife Duffin (Trisha Moone)
Sarah White (Sinead Moone)
Deirdre O'Kane (Debra Moone)
Originaltitel: Moone Boy
Regie: Chris O'Dowd
Drehbuch: Chris O'Dowd, Nick Vincent Murphy
Musik: Rónán Johnston

