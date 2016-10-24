RTS Deux 00:35 bis 01:30 Sonstiges Le gazoduc de la discorde IRL 2010 Stereo Merken Au début des années 2000, un village de pêcheurs irlandais se mobilise contre l'entreprise Shell qui veut construire un gazoduc sur son territoire. Dans ce combat de David contre Goliath, la survie d'une économie locale, basée sur l'agriculture et la pêche, est menacée par un chantier envahissant. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Bertie Ahern (Himself (Irish prime minister)) Mary Corduff (Herself) Willie Corduff (Himself (Rassport farmer)) Maura Harrington (Herself (Shell to Sea)) Monica Müller (Herself (Rassport farmer)) Pat O'Donnell (Himself (fisherman)) Originaltitel: The Pipe Regie: Risteard O'Domhnaill Musik: Stephen Rennicks