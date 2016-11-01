DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Kick Out Your Boss D Merken Jobs without long-term contracts, self-exploitation and the widespread phenomenon of physical or mental collapse are becoming more commonplace in the working world. Time to look for alternatives to economic systems whose only goal is the single-minded pursuit of profit maximization. This documentary demonstrates with the help of three examples in Brazil, Serbia and Austria how such alternative systems can work. Filmmaker Elisabeth Scharanag visits three companies that have neither a boss nor managers. Everyone in the company has their say. The film visits SEMCO, a company in Brazil with over 3000 staff members that has been succeeding for thirty years. The employees at Juogremedija in Serbia led a ten year battle against the company's privatization. Now they are the majority shareholders in the pharmaceutical company. Can these companies survive in a tough, competitive world? In the Austrian city of Graz we visit a creative agency where everyone decides which course is to be taken. But will this end in chaos? The film also takes a look at kickoutyourboss.com, an Internet platform that presents visionary ideas and models for tomorrow's labor market. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Kick Out Your Boss