DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Classical Music for Everyone D 2013 Merken These days it's not unusual for stars of the classical world to play to stadiums. The likes of Anna Netrebko, Lang Lang and David Garrett are marketed like pop icons. It's a boom that actually began in the early 1980s, when e.g. conductor Herbert von Karajan became a star in his own right. After performing at the 1990 soccer World Cup, the "Three Tenors" were celebrated by the media and became a worldwide phenomenon. The CD of their concert in Rome sold some 14 million copies! Featuring a wealth of excerpts from live performances and interviews with artists, producers, agents and promoters, the film provides an entertaining journey through classical music's progression to mainstream status. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Classical Music for Everyone