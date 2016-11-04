DW (Europe) 00:15 bis 00:30 Dokumentation Treasures of the World - Heritage of Mankind Olinda - City of Monasteries, Brazil D Merken The small town in northern Brazil is rich in natural and architectural works of art. Four hundred years of history is hidden in the numerous monasteries on Olinda's eight hills. The fate of the first Portuguese settlers who built their houses in Olinda in early 16th century can still be traced in the ruins. When the Portuguese anchored here for the first time in 1535, their leader Duarte Coelho Pereira was said to have cried out, "¡Ó linda!" "Oh how beautiful!" The euphoria of the first settlers is understandable even today. The film describes Olinda's distinctive blend of nature, light and architecture. The viewer can only imagine the breeze that constantly blows from the sea and ensures that temperatures are always pleasant in spite of the scorching sun. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Schätze der Welt - Erbe der Menschheit