Donnerstag, 03. November 2016
00:17 Uhr
Guten Abend!
DW (Europe)
Donnerstag, 03.11.2016
20:15 bis 21:00
Difficult Decisions

Jochen Otten's job is to interview asylum-seekers and decide whether they can stay in Germany, for example, young refugees who fled Somalia. Destinies are determined at the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF). The young Somali is among the hundreds of thousands of refugees seeking asylum in Germany. Jochen Otten's job has become increasing challenging as a result of the country's open-door policy. The BAMF is under enormous pressure now that its head Frank-Jürgen Weise has promised it will have worked through the backlog of applications by the end of the year. It's a daunting task, and Weise admits that it takes too long to process applications. Our documentary provides a rare glimpse into the workings of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees. Our camera team was given unprecedented access to high-level meetings, and reporter Michael Richter spent weeks with decision-makers like Jochen Otten. He found out what it's like to be responsible for so many personal fates, and also how the refugees themselves feel as they wait to be told if their asylum applications have been approved.
Originaltitel: Entscheider unter Druck

