|
|
|
Montag, 24.10.2016
22:15 bis 23:05
Dokusoap
Eine letzte Hoffnung
USA 2015
|
|
|
|
Die Geschwister wollen Bruce für seine Umwandlung alles Gute wünschen. Kris und Kendall gehen nach Paris. Kim hofft, doch noch schwanger zu werden.
|
|
Schauspieler:
Melanie Brown (Herself)
Jonathan Cheban (Himself)
Mason Dash Disick (Himself)
Penelope Scotland Disick (Herself)
Scott Disick (Himself)
John Edward (Himself)
Leigh Francis (Himself)
|
Gäste: Gäste: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Bruce Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner
Originaltitel: Keeping Up with the Kardashians
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 238 Min.
Bad Country
Actionfilm
RTL
00:00 bis 01:55
Seit 58 Min.
Radsport
Radsport
Eurosport
00:00 bis 01:30
Seit 58 Min.
|