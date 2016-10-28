 
 
Loading
Freitag, 28. Oktober 2016
04:00 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
France 3
Freitag, 28.10.2016
03:30 bis 04:29
Sonstiges

The Night Manager : l'espion aux deux visages

GB, USA 2016
Stereo
16:9
Merken
 
Roper et son équipe reviennent au Caire pour la transaction. Pine y retrouve un vieil ennemi. Il prend des risques considérables pour mettre son plan à exécution. Quant à Angela Burr, discréditée, elle tente une dernière action...
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Schauspieler:
Hugh Laurie (Richard Onslow Roper)
Tom Hiddleston (Jonathan Pine)
Olivia Colman (Angela Burr)
Elizabeth Debicki (Jed Marshall)
Tom Hollander (Lance Corkoran)
David Harewood (Joel Steadman)
Tobias Menzies (Geoffrey Dromgoole)
Originaltitel: The Night Manager
Regie: Susanne Bier
Drehbuch: David Farr, John Le Carré

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 420 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL 00:20 bis 05:00
Seit 220 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport 03:00 bis 08:00
Seit 60 Min.
Blade
Actionfilm
VOX 03:05 bis 04:55
Seit 55 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.116