DW (Europe) 10:15 bis 11:00 Dokumentation Churchill's Secret Corpse D 2014 Merken "In January 1943, the Allies were planning the invasion of Sicily. The British and Americans wanted to destroy the bases of the Axis powers and gain control of the Mediterranean. They decided to use a specially doctored corpse to fool the Germans. ""Operation Mincemeat"" was one of the most influential acts of deception in WWII. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Der Spion, der Hitler reinlegte