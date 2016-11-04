|
Freitag, 04.11.2016
15:05 bis 16:55
Sonstiges
USA 2016
Linda Kasabian se retrouve la proie de Charles Manson aux charmes hypnotiques et chef de famille auto-proclamé d'une secte alliant soumission et consommation de drogue.
Schauspieler:
Mackenzie Mauzy (Linda Kasabian)
Eden Brolin (Susan Atkins)
Grace Victoria Cox (Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme)
Greer Grammer (Leslie Van Houten)
Christian Madsen (Tex Watson)
Isabel Shill (Patricia Krenwinkel)
Garrett Coffey (Bobby Beausoleil)
Originaltitel: Manson's Lost Girls
Regie: Leslie Libman
Drehbuch: Stephen Kronish, Matthew Tabak
Musik: Danny Lux
Fußball
Fußball
Eurosport
15:30 bis 17:00
Seit 63 Min.
Lenas Ranch
Trickserie
KI.KA
15:55 bis 16:45
Seit 38 Min.
