RTS Un 15:05 bis 16:55 Sonstiges Manson's Lost Girls USA 2016 Linda Kasabian se retrouve la proie de Charles Manson aux charmes hypnotiques et chef de famille auto-proclamé d'une secte alliant soumission et consommation de drogue. Schauspieler: Mackenzie Mauzy (Linda Kasabian) Eden Brolin (Susan Atkins) Grace Victoria Cox (Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme) Greer Grammer (Leslie Van Houten) Christian Madsen (Tex Watson) Isabel Shill (Patricia Krenwinkel) Garrett Coffey (Bobby Beausoleil) Originaltitel: Manson's Lost Girls Regie: Leslie Libman Drehbuch: Stephen Kronish, Matthew Tabak Musik: Danny Lux