Montag, 07.11.2016
02:15 bis 03:00
Dokumentation
F 2015
For decades we have seen a growing number of climate disasters worldwide. Floods have increased in major cities as water levels rise. Some experts say people will have to abandon these threatened cities one day. Many of these catastrophes are caused by man. The storm floods are often a result of the excessive draining of ground water, dams and fast-expanding megacities. Tokyo is especially threatened by soil liquefaction. Throughout the world, oceanographers, coastal engineers, geologists, economists, architects and insurance companies are working together to understand, anticipate and create a strategy of sustainable protection systems. The floods don't just lead to a loss of human life but are also a major cost factor for the global economy.
Originaltitel: Inondations - Une Menace Planetaire
