DW (Europe) 02:15 bis 03:00 Dokumentation Floods - Challenging Our Future F 2015 Merken For decades we have seen a growing number of climate disasters worldwide. Floods have increased in major cities as water levels rise. Some experts say people will have to abandon these threatened cities one day. Many of these catastrophes are caused by man. The storm floods are often a result of the excessive draining of ground water, dams and fast-expanding megacities. Tokyo is especially threatened by soil liquefaction. Throughout the world, oceanographers, coastal engineers, geologists, economists, architects and insurance companies are working together to understand, anticipate and create a strategy of sustainable protection systems. The floods don't just lead to a loss of human life but are also a major cost factor for the global economy. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Inondations - Une Menace Planetaire

Jetzt im TV Sendepause

Sonstiges

KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00

Seit 361 Min. Wie ticken die Amerikaner?

Sonstiges

Das Erste 23:35 bis 04:08

Seit 206 Min. Infomercials

Nachrichten

Super RTL 00:20 bis 05:00

Seit 161 Min. Inception

Actionfilm

RTL II 00:55 bis 03:10

Seit 126 Min.