 
 
Loading
Sonntag, 06. November 2016
00:52 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
DW (Europe)
Sonntag, 06.11.2016
20:15 bis 21:00
Dokumentation

Floods - Challenging Our Future

F 2015
Merken
 
For decades we have seen a growing number of climate disasters worldwide. Floods have increased in major cities as water levels rise. Some experts say people will have to abandon these threatened cities one day. Many of these catastrophes are caused by man. The storm floods are often a result of the excessive draining of ground water, dams and fast-expanding megacities. Tokyo is especially threatened by soil liquefaction. Throughout the world, oceanographers, coastal engineers, geologists, economists, architects and insurance companies are working together to understand, anticipate and create a strategy of sustainable protection systems. The floods don't just lead to a loss of human life but are also a major cost factor for the global economy.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Originaltitel: Inondations - Une Menace Planetaire

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 232 Min.
Galileo Big Pictures: Spektakulär! 50 Orte, die Sie gesehen haben müssen
Show
ProSieben 23:45 bis 02:35
Seit 67 Min.
Hänsel & Gretel - Get Baked
Horrorfilm
Tele 5 23:56 bis 01:31
Seit 56 Min.
Das Supertalent
Show
RTL 00:00 bis 02:15
Seit 52 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.111