Society is facing radical changes. Industry 4.0 the fourth industrial revolution is the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies. Artificial intelligence is constantly gaining ground. The digital era and the Internet are not just changing industrial production processes. An increasing number of jobless people are facing stiff competition from intelligent machines. One software company owner in the US even says the machines are better designed to do most jobs than people are. And that isn't just restricted to the car industry. Workers cost money and employers are out to minimize labor costs. What will that mean? Soon there could be more intelligent robots and machines than humans and they could soon be replacing people in the workplace. Industry 4.0 poses a great challenge to the world as we know it and millions of people could lose out in the process.