Freitag, 04.11.2016
04:15 bis 05:05
Familienserie
Folge: 15
Recht auf Sterbehilfe
GB 2014
Martha and Clive find themselves on opposing sides in a high-profile case of assisted suicide. A mother is accused of helping her severely paralysed daughter to die.
Schauspieler:
Maxine Peake (Martha Costello)
Rupert Penry-Jones (Clive Reader)
Neil Stuke (Billy Lamb)
Tom Hughes (Nick Slade)
Natalie Dormer (Niamh Cranitch)
Nina Sosanya (Kate Brockman)
John MacMillan (John Bright)
Originaltitel: Silk
Regie: Michael Keillor
Drehbuch: Colin Teevan
Kamera: Suzie Lavelle
Altersempfehlung: ab 12
