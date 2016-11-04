BBC Entertainment 04:15 bis 05:05 Familienserie Silk - Roben aus Seide Folge: 15 Recht auf Sterbehilfe GB 2014 Merken Martha and Clive find themselves on opposing sides in a high-profile case of assisted suicide. A mother is accused of helping her severely paralysed daughter to die. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Maxine Peake (Martha Costello) Rupert Penry-Jones (Clive Reader) Neil Stuke (Billy Lamb) Tom Hughes (Nick Slade) Natalie Dormer (Niamh Cranitch) Nina Sosanya (Kate Brockman) John MacMillan (John Bright) Originaltitel: Silk Regie: Michael Keillor Drehbuch: Colin Teevan Kamera: Suzie Lavelle Altersempfehlung: ab 12

