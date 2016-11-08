|
Dienstag, 08.11.2016
01:05 bis 01:55
Fantasyserie
Le sang de mon sang
USA, GB 2016
Alors que Bran et Meera tentent d'échapper aux Marcheurs Blancs, Sam, la honte de sa famille, doit faire face aux siens. Il appréhende particulièrement la réaction de son père, le Seigneur Tarly. Le Grand Moineau accorde à Tommen le droit de voir son épouse, emprisonnée dans l'attente de sa marche d'expiation.
Schauspieler:
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)
Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell)
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)
Jonathan Pryce (High Sparrow)
John Bradley (Samwell Tarly)
Originaltitel: Game of Thrones
Regie: Jack Bender
Drehbuch: Bryan Cogman
Musik: Ramin Djawadi
