RTS Un 01:05 bis 01:55 Fantasyserie Game of Thrones Le sang de mon sang USA, GB 2016 Untertitel Alors que Bran et Meera tentent d'échapper aux Marcheurs Blancs, Sam, la honte de sa famille, doit faire face aux siens. Il appréhende particulièrement la réaction de son père, le Seigneur Tarly. Le Grand Moineau accorde à Tommen le droit de voir son épouse, emprisonnée dans l'attente de sa marche d'expiation. Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell) Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) Jonathan Pryce (High Sparrow) John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) Originaltitel: Game of Thrones Regie: Jack Bender Drehbuch: Bryan Cogman Musik: Ramin Djawadi