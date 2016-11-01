|
|
|
Dienstag, 01.11.2016
21:55 bis 22:45
Sonstiges
Les quatre du maquis
F 2014
|
|
|
|
Raymond, pris en main par Jeannine, a finalement accepté d'être le candidat gaulliste à la mairie de Villeneuve. Il doit maintenant convaincre Antoine d'accepter l'organisation d'une cérémonie en mémoire des quatre maquisards qui se sont sacrifiés pour sauver tous les autres pendant la guerre...
|
|
Schauspieler:
Thierry Godard (Raymond Schwartz)
Emmanuelle Bach (Jeannine Schwartz)
Olivier Soler (Antoine Loriot)
Constance Dollé (Suzanne Richard)
Robin Renucci (Daniel Larcher)
Audrey Fleurot (Hortense Larcher)
Maxim Driesen (Gustave Larcher)
|
Originaltitel: Un village français
Regie: Jean-Philippe Amar
Drehbuch: Frédéric Krivine
|
Snooker
Sport
Eurosport
20:00 bis 22:00
Seit 117 Min.
Flight
Drama
ProSieben
20:15 bis 23:00
Seit 102 Min.
|