Dienstag, 01. November 2016
21:58 Uhr
Guten Abend!
France 3
Dienstag, 01.11.2016
21:55 bis 22:45
Un village français

Les quatre du maquis
F 2014
Stereo
16:9
Raymond, pris en main par Jeannine, a finalement accepté d'être le candidat gaulliste à la mairie de Villeneuve. Il doit maintenant convaincre Antoine d'accepter l'organisation d'une cérémonie en mémoire des quatre maquisards qui se sont sacrifiés pour sauver tous les autres pendant la guerre...
Schauspieler:
Thierry Godard (Raymond Schwartz)
Emmanuelle Bach (Jeannine Schwartz)
Olivier Soler (Antoine Loriot)
Constance Dollé (Suzanne Richard)
Robin Renucci (Daniel Larcher)
Audrey Fleurot (Hortense Larcher)
Maxim Driesen (Gustave Larcher)
Originaltitel: Un village français
Regie: Jean-Philippe Amar
Drehbuch: Frédéric Krivine

