Montag, 07.11.2016
22:30 bis 22:55
Sonstiges
Unidentified Feckin' Objects
GB 2015
After Martin's donkey mysteriously disappears, so he logically assumes it has been abducted by aliens. The media eagerly report his story, which doesn't go down well with the Town Council.
Schauspieler:
Sarah White (Sinead Moone)
Deirdre O'Kane (Debra Moone)
David Rawle (Martin Moone)
Aoife Duffin (Trisha Moone)
Chris O'Dowd (Sean Murphy)
Peter McDonald (Liam Moone)
Nick Vincent Murphy (Science Teacher)
Originaltitel: Moone Boy
Regie: Chris O'Dowd
Drehbuch: Chris O'Dowd, Nick Vincent Murphy
Musik: Rónán Johnston
