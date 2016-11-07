BBC Entertainment 22:30 bis 22:55 Sonstiges Moone Boy Unidentified Feckin' Objects GB 2015 Merken After Martin's donkey mysteriously disappears, so he logically assumes it has been abducted by aliens. The media eagerly report his story, which doesn't go down well with the Town Council. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Sarah White (Sinead Moone) Deirdre O'Kane (Debra Moone) David Rawle (Martin Moone) Aoife Duffin (Trisha Moone) Chris O'Dowd (Sean Murphy) Peter McDonald (Liam Moone) Nick Vincent Murphy (Science Teacher) Originaltitel: Moone Boy Regie: Chris O'Dowd Drehbuch: Chris O'Dowd, Nick Vincent Murphy Musik: Rónán Johnston