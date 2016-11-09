hr2 05:03 bis 06:00 Sonstiges ARD-Nachtkonzert (IV) Merken <bk>Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marsch KV 408 Nr. 2 (The Academy of Ancient Music, Cembalo und Leitung: Christopher Hogwood)<ek><bk>Unico Wilhelm van Wassenaer: Concerto Nr. 2 B-Dur (Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra, Leitung: Ton Koopman)<ek><bk>Andreas Jakob Romberg: Flötenquintett a-Moll, Finale op. 21 Nr. 1 (Karl Kaiser, Flöte; Annette Rehberger, Violine; Bodo Friedrich, Sebastian Wohlfarth, Viola; Ursula Kaiser, Violoncello)<ek><bk>Frédéric Chopin: Fantasie A-Dur op. 13 (Claudio Arrau, Klavier; London Philharmonic Orchestra, Leitung: Eliahu Inbal)<ek><bk>William Boyce: Sinfonie D-Dur op. 2 Nr. 5 (Aradia Ensemble, Leitung: Kevin Mallon)<ek><bk>Amilcare Ponchielli: "Il convegno", Divertimento (The Clarinotts)<ek><bk>Victor Herbert: "The march of the toys" (New London Orchestra, Leitung: Ronald Corp)<ek>. In Google-Kalender eintragen