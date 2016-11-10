DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Money - A Confused User's Guide D 2015 Merken Where is my money? A question most people have asked at some point and one which gave Philipp Enders the idea to investigate the world of high finance. His search takes him to the ECB and the stock exchange as well as an unfinished building project in Spain. The report shows a system of dependences and leads to the realization that the financial system's crisis hides an opportunity for change. It takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the mechanisms behind the greedy pursuit of gain. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Money - A Confused User's Guide