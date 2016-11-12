DW (Europe) 08:15 bis 09:00 Dokumentation Faces of China - Between Mao and Modernity D 2016 Merken Few countries on earth have changed as much over the past three decades as China. Shaped by its centuries-old history, the modern-day People's Republic nurtures its very own mix of communism and capitalism. It's this contrast between change and continuity that makes China such an interesting case. One country: fascinating and contradictory. High-octane capitalism and communism, impoverished farmers and modern megacities China has many faces. Over the next two decades, some 200 million Chinese citizens are due to be relocated from structurally weak locations to cities. The move is expected to boost progress and offer development opportunities for China, but also signals the end of village culture in China. Artists are strictly controlled by the state. A paper formulated in 2014 urges them to create works that serve socialism and the people. The lines between art and propaganda have become increasingly blurred ever since. In modern China the excesses of Mao's Cultural Revolution and the debacle of the Great Leap Forward have been taboo subjects for decades. At least 30-40 million people lost their lives in these two episodes. Most starved, others were tortured and beaten to death. It's only gradually that these dark days are beginning to be debated in China. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Gesichter Chinas - Zwischen Mao und Moderne

