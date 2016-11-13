 
 
Sonntag, 13. November 2016
00:05 Uhr
Guten Abend!
TNT Comedy
Sonntag, 13.11.2016
20:15 bis 21:45
Komödie

Billy Madison - Ein Chaot zum Verlieben

USA 1995
16:9
He's the heir to the Madison Hotel millions, but the only subjects Billy has studied lately are babes and booze. When Brian Madison informs his goofball son that he plans to turn over his Fortune 500 company to a scheming vice president, Billy makes the bet of his life: He's going back to school--grades 1 through 12--in 24 weeks! Can this bona fide blockhead win his father's respect, the family fortune and the love of his beautiful teacher?
Schauspieler:
Adam Sandler (Billy Madison)
Darren McGavin (Brian Madison)
Bridgette Wilson-Sampras (Veronica)
Bradley Whitford (Eric)
Josh Mostel (Max)
Norm MacDonald (Frank)
Mark Beltzman (Jack)
Originaltitel: Billy Madison
Regie: Tamra Davis
Drehbuch: Tim Herlihy, Adam Sandler
Kamera: Victor Hammer
Musik: Randy Edelman
Altersempfehlung: ab 6

