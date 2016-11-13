TNT Comedy 20:15 bis 21:45 Komödie Billy Madison - Ein Chaot zum Verlieben USA 1995 16:9 20 40 60 80 100 Merken He's the heir to the Madison Hotel millions, but the only subjects Billy has studied lately are babes and booze. When Brian Madison informs his goofball son that he plans to turn over his Fortune 500 company to a scheming vice president, Billy makes the bet of his life: He's going back to school--grades 1 through 12--in 24 weeks! Can this bona fide blockhead win his father's respect, the family fortune and the love of his beautiful teacher? In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Adam Sandler (Billy Madison) Darren McGavin (Brian Madison) Bridgette Wilson-Sampras (Veronica) Bradley Whitford (Eric) Josh Mostel (Max) Norm MacDonald (Frank) Mark Beltzman (Jack) Originaltitel: Billy Madison Regie: Tamra Davis Drehbuch: Tim Herlihy, Tim Herlihy, Adam Sandler Kamera: Victor Hammer Musik: Randy Edelman Altersempfehlung: ab 6

Jetzt im TV Sendepause

Sonstiges

KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00

Seit 185 Min. Der Chaos-Dad

Komödie

Sat.1 22:30 bis 00:45

Seit 95 Min. Maischberger

Talkshow

3sat 23:25 bis 00:40

Seit 40 Min. Inas Nacht

Show

Das Erste 23:40 bis 00:40

Seit 25 Min.