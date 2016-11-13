|
|
|
Sonntag, 13.11.2016
20:15 bis 21:45
Komödie
USA 1995
|
|
|
|
He's the heir to the Madison Hotel millions, but the only subjects Billy has studied lately are babes and booze. When Brian Madison informs his goofball son that he plans to turn over his Fortune 500 company to a scheming vice president, Billy makes the bet of his life: He's going back to school--grades 1 through 12--in 24 weeks! Can this bona fide blockhead win his father's respect, the family fortune and the love of his beautiful teacher?
|
|
Schauspieler:
Darren McGavin (Brian Madison)
Bridgette Wilson-Sampras (Veronica)
Bradley Whitford (Eric)
Josh Mostel (Max)
Norm MacDonald (Frank)
Mark Beltzman (Jack)
|
Originaltitel: Billy Madison
Regie: Tamra Davis
Kamera: Victor Hammer
Musik: Randy Edelman
Altersempfehlung: ab 6
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 185 Min.
Inas Nacht
Show
Das Erste
23:40 bis 00:40
Seit 25 Min.
|