 
 
Loading
Sonntag, 13. November 2016
00:05 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
DW (Europe)
Sonntag, 13.11.2016
20:15 bis 21:00
Dokumentation

The IS-Network - Terror in Europe

D 2016
Merken
 
The man behind the Paris attacks is dead. But the extent of the terror network he set up is slowly becoming clear. Some of those involved are still on the run. Did the authorities completely underestimate the threat? Investigators still do not know exactly what Abdelhamid Abaaoud meant when, two days before his death, he said that many more terrorists had infiltrated Europe and were ready to attack. He claimed there are ninety in all: Syrians, Iraqis, French citizens, Englishmen and Germans. But if this is true, where are they hiding out? What are their plans? Our reporters spoke with intelligence specialists, investigators and insiders. The results are alarming. The so-called Islamic State has set up a network of young men prepared to carry out terror attacks in Europe. What will follow the attacks in France and Belgium? ISIS threatens worse to come.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Originaltitel: Der lange Arm des IS - Wie der Terror nach Europa kommt

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 185 Min.
Der Chaos-Dad
Komödie
Sat.1 22:30 bis 00:45
Seit 95 Min.
Maischberger
Talkshow
3sat 23:25 bis 00:40
Seit 40 Min.
Inas Nacht
Show
Das Erste 23:40 bis 00:40
Seit 25 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.112