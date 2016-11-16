|
Mittwoch, 16.11.2016
20:15 bis 21:00
Dokumentation
D 2015
Boyan Slat has quite the work ethic. When he's not out at sea, he's putting in 60-hour weeks at the office. He even keeps a camp bed there in case he has to work late into the night. The 21-year-old Dutch entrepreneur creates technology to tackle global sustainability issues. His current goal is to clean up the world's oceans. He's collecting data with the aim of devising so-called passive technology to enable the ocean to clean itself. "Think big and think global" seems to be his mantra. After all, saving the world's oceans is no small challenge.
Originaltitel: Der Junge und das Meer
