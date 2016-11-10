 
 
Loading
Donnerstag, 10. November 2016
01:36 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
TF1
Donnerstag, 10.11.2016
01:00 bis 01:50
Sonstiges

First Murder

Une virée coûteuse
USA 2014
Stereo
16:9
HDTV
Merken
 
Lors de sa première audience au tribunal, Blunt obtient une remise en liberté conditionnelle sous caution. Hildy doit justifier son intervention chez la mère de Diego, qui s'est soldée par la mort de son mari. La situation empire lorsque Diego modifie son témoignage en affirmant que son beau-père n'a en réalité pas menacé Hildy...
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Schauspieler:
Taye Diggs (Terry English)
Kathleen Robertson (Hildy Mulligan)
James Cromwell (Warren Daniels)
Richard Schiff (David Hertzberg)
Nicole Ari Parker (Jacqueline Perez)
Currie Graham (Mario Siletti)
Ian Anthony Dale (Jim Koto)
Originaltitel: Murder in the First
Regie: Rick Wallace
Drehbuch: Alison Cross, Steven Bochco, Eric Lodal
Musik: The Hat

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 275 Min.
Sport Quiz
Quiz
Sport1 00:00 bis 02:00
Seit 95 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL 00:20 bis 05:00
Seit 75 Min.
Crash Test Promis
Show
RTL 00:30 bis 02:30
Seit 65 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.111