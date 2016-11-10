|
|
|
Donnerstag, 10.11.2016
01:00 bis 01:50
Sonstiges
Une virée coûteuse
USA 2014
|
|
|
|
Lors de sa première audience au tribunal, Blunt obtient une remise en liberté conditionnelle sous caution. Hildy doit justifier son intervention chez la mère de Diego, qui s'est soldée par la mort de son mari. La situation empire lorsque Diego modifie son témoignage en affirmant que son beau-père n'a en réalité pas menacé Hildy...
|
|
Schauspieler:
Kathleen Robertson (Hildy Mulligan)
James Cromwell (Warren Daniels)
Richard Schiff (David Hertzberg)
Nicole Ari Parker (Jacqueline Perez)
Currie Graham (Mario Siletti)
Ian Anthony Dale (Jim Koto)
|
Originaltitel: Murder in the First
Regie: Rick Wallace
Drehbuch: Alison Cross, Steven Bochco, Eric Lodal
Musik: The Hat
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 275 Min.
Sport Quiz
Quiz
Sport1
00:00 bis 02:00
Seit 95 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:20 bis 05:00
Seit 75 Min.
|