Donnerstag, 17. November 2016
00:32 Uhr
Guten Abend!
RTS Un
Donnerstag, 17.11.2016
22:00 bis 22:50
Serien

Person of Interest

Mission capitale
USA 2016
Untertitel
L'équipe doit essayer de déjouer une conspiration contre le Président des États-Unis. Pendant ce temps, Finch, seul, va prendre de sérieuses mesures contre "Samaritain".
Schauspieler:
Jim Caviezel (John Reese)
Kevin Chapman (Lionel Fusco)
Amy Acker (The Machine)
Sarah Shahi (Sameen Shaw)
Michael Emerson (Harold Finch)
Jimmi Simpson (Logan Pierce)
Annie Ilonzeh (Harper Rose)
Originaltitel: Person of Interest
Regie: Tim Matheson
Drehbuch: Jacey Heldrich, Josh Brown
Musik: Ramin Djawadi
Altersempfehlung: ab 16

