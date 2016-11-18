|
|
Schauspieler:
Laurence Harvey (Wilhelm Grimm)
Claire Bloom (Dorothea Grimm)
Karl Böhm (Jacob Grimm)
Walter Slezak (Stossel)
Barbara Eden (Greta Heinrich)
Oscar Homolka (Herzog)
Arnold Stang (Rumpelstilzchen)
|
Originaltitel: The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm
Regie: Henry Levin, George Pal
Drehbuch: David P. Harmon, Charles Beaumont, William Roberts
Kamera: Paul C. Vogel
Musik: Bob Merrill
Altersempfehlung: ab 6
|
|