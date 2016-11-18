 
 
Freitag, 18. November 2016
03:45 Uhr
Guten Abend!
TNT Film
Freitag, 18.11.2016
02:15 bis 04:20
Märchenfilm

Die Wunderwelt der Brüder Grimm

USA 1962
Die Brüder Grimm haben Anfang des 19. Jh. den Auftrag, die Geschichte eines Herzogs zu schreiben. Wilhelm Grimm interessiert sich mehr für alte Märchen. Sein Auftraggeber ist davon wenig angetan...
Schauspieler:
Laurence Harvey (Wilhelm Grimm)
Claire Bloom (Dorothea Grimm)
Karl Böhm (Jacob Grimm)
Walter Slezak (Stossel)
Barbara Eden (Greta Heinrich)
Oscar Homolka (Herzog)
Arnold Stang (Rumpelstilzchen)
Originaltitel: The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm
Regie: Henry Levin, George Pal
Drehbuch: David P. Harmon, Charles Beaumont, William Roberts
Kamera: Paul C. Vogel
Musik: Bob Merrill
Altersempfehlung: ab 6

