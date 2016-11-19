 
 
Samstag, 19. November 2016
03:53 Uhr
Guten Abend!
SWR 2
Samstag, 19.11.2016
02:03 bis 04:00
Sonstiges

ARD-Nachtkonzert (II)
<bk>Camille Saint-Saëns: Suite D-Dur op. 49 (Ensemble Orchestral de Paris, Leitung: Jean-Jacques Kantorow)<ek><bk>Gustav Holst: "Die Planeten" op. 32 (Hansjörg Albrecht, Orgel)<ek><bk>Eugène Ysaÿe: Divertimento op. 24 (Svetlin Roussev, Violine; Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège, Leitung: Jean-Jacques Kantorow)<ek><bk>George Gershwin: "Porgy and Bess", Catfish Row (Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Klavier und Leitung: James Levine)<ek>.
