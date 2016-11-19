DW (Europe) 03:30 bis 04:00 Dokumentation No Room for Sweden's Reindeer - The Plight of the Sami D 2016 Merken Sweden's far north is still home to 20,000 indigenous Sami. Their livelihood and culture are based on reindeer, which are kept outside all year round in the vast expanses of the Nordic landscape. Even though many Sami have adapted to modern ways of life out of necessity, they still haven't found a proper place in Swedish society. The Sami have lost their cultural assurance and their economic situation is desperate that much is reflected by their suicide rate, which is twice as high as in the rest of the country. They cannot rely on support from the government in Stockholm. Jobs in industry are more important in the structurally weak expanses of northern Sweden than the culture of the indigenous population. This film depicts the lives of the Sami, caught between modernity and tradition. Margret Fjellström and her husband keep reindeer. Her husband spends the majority of the year with the herd. But good pastures are getting rare. More and more wind farms are being built, the mining industry is destroying huge areas and the animals can't find enough food anymore. Many are killed by wolves and bears both protected species. At home the mother tries to build better prospects for her two daughters than keeping reindeer. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Kein Platz für Schwedens Rentiere - Die Sorgen der Sami

Jetzt im TV Sendepause

Sonstiges

KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00

Seit 411 Min. Infomercials

Nachrichten

Super RTL 00:10 bis 05:00

Seit 221 Min. Sendepause

Sonstiges

Eurosport 01:30 bis 08:30

Seit 141 Min. Blade 2

Actionfilm

RTL II 02:15 bis 04:00

Seit 96 Min.