|
|
|
Samstag, 19.11.2016
08:40 bis 10:25
Western
USA 1962
D'après le roman de: Edward Abbey
|
|
|
|
Au Nouveau-Mexique, Jack Burns, authentique cowboy perdu dans notre monde moderne, retourne volontairement en prison pour aider son ami Paul à s'échapper. Mais comme celui-ci a décidé de purger sa peine jusqu'au bout, Jack s'évade tout seul mais est poursuivi par le shérif Johnson...
|
|
Schauspieler:
Gena Rowlands (Jerry Bondi)
Michael Kane (Paul Bondi)
Carroll O'Connor (Hinton)
William Schallert (Harry)
George Kennedy (Deputy Sheriff Gutierrez)
|
Originaltitel: Lonely Are the Brave
Regie: David Miller
Drehbuch: Dalton Trumbo, Edward Abbey
Musik: Jerry Goldsmith
Altersempfehlung: ab 12
|
Snooker
Sport
Eurosport
08:30 bis 10:30
Seit 85 Min.
|