 
 
Loading
Samstag, 19. November 2016
09:55 Uhr
Guten Morgen!
| Jetzt anmelden
RTS Un
Samstag, 19.11.2016
08:40 bis 10:25
Western

Seuls sont les indomptés

USA 1962
D'après le roman de: Edward Abbey
SW
20406080100
Merken
 
Au Nouveau-Mexique, Jack Burns, authentique cowboy perdu dans notre monde moderne, retourne volontairement en prison pour aider son ami Paul à s'échapper. Mais comme celui-ci a décidé de purger sa peine jusqu'au bout, Jack s'évade tout seul mais est poursuivi par le shérif Johnson...
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Schauspieler:
Kirk Douglas (John W. "Jack" Burns)
Gena Rowlands (Jerry Bondi)
Walter Matthau (Sheriff Morey Johnson)
Michael Kane (Paul Bondi)
Carroll O'Connor (Hinton)
William Schallert (Harry)
George Kennedy (Deputy Sheriff Gutierrez)
Originaltitel: Lonely Are the Brave
Regie: David Miller
Drehbuch: Dalton Trumbo, Edward Abbey
Musik: Jerry Goldsmith
Altersempfehlung: ab 12

Jetzt im TV

Dauerwerbesendung
Nachrichten
Tele 5 07:00 bis 13:00
Seit 175 Min.
Born 2 Race - Fast Track
Actionfilm
RTL II 08:00 bis 10:00
Seit 115 Min.
Snooker
Sport
Eurosport 08:30 bis 10:30
Seit 85 Min.
Unforgettable
Krimiserie
kabel eins 09:10 bis 10:00
Seit 45 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.116